Westlake Fire Department welcomes new truck to its fleet Published 12:16 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Westlake Fire Department has welcomed a new fire truck to its fleet.

On Monday, the city held a fire truck blessing ceremony after the monthly meeting. The new $800,000 truck is the first truck that has been “built from the top down” by the WFD firefighters. They stuck with a classic firetruck red design for tradition’s sake, but the apparatus is retrofitted with customizations that the firefighters chose.

There is more space in the truck. It is modernized with updated sirens, controls, power windows and ignition switches. WFD is also slowly converting to battery-operated equipment. The new firetruck stores all of the battery equipment inside the truck instead of in outside compartments.

“I think it was great for the guys. … It gives them ownership and they treat it like the truck was specifically built for them,” he said while showing off the fire truck’s modernized cab. “I’ve got guys that baby this thing because they built it and their starting their career with it.”

A well-maintained fleet is a point of pride for any fire department, said Fire Chief Jonathan Duff.

Fire trucks need to be routinely tuned up and retired for fire departments to maintain their fire grade.

Every 10 years, fire trucks are comprehensively refurbished. At 20 years, the apparatuses are put into reserves. When a firetruck turns 25, it “gets sent out to pasture” and is replaced by a newer model. Duff said that often, the retired trucks will be sold to a small out-of-state volunteer fire department or donated to a local department.

Most of WFD’s fleet is new, with the oldest being a 2006 model. WFD has access to three tankers – an engine model that can hold more water – and one ladder. In the next couple of years, Westlake can expect a state-of-the-art ladder truck for the department.

Since the firefighters got to design the truck, they now feel a sense of ownership over the apparatus, Duff said.

The connection between a firefighter and the firetrucks they ride is deep, he said.

“Yeah, it’s part of the team.”

Fire trucks aside, there are 20 firefighters on the WFD team. WFD is fully staffed and continuously growing; WFD Firefighter John Dalgleish graduated from the Southwest Louisiana Regional Fire Academy this month and is now a full-time employee.

WFD is a combination department. About 90 percent of the firefighters are full-time. The rest are volunteers, and this system opens up access to federal grants for the department.

Like other city services, the department also financially relies on the community.

Four tax renewals were met with “overwhelming” support by Westlake voters in May. One of these was a 10-year millage renewal for the fire department. Duff said this was passed with over 70 percent approval because Westlake’s citizens are keenly aware of the services the department provides.

WFD does more than put out fires. They visit the senior center. They deliver food. They will answer a 911 call about a stubbed toe, he said.

“We’re gonna come look at your toe and put a band-aid. That is part of our relationship with the community. We wanna make sure we’re the first ones they see. … We wanna make sure, hey, you pay your taxes. We’re here. We’re present.”

Mayor Hal McMillin believes no department is better than WFD in the region.

“Well-trained. Well-equipped. It’s not a job to them,” he explained to the American Press while perched on the back of the truck, watching the firefighters train. “It’s a true career, and they truly care about the people they serve.”

They are in a state of continuous improvement. Duff said that over the past decade, the department’s services have gone “through the roof.”

McMillin called them big-city services with a hometown feel.

In the past year, WFD’s annual answered calls tripled to 1,500. Historically, the department only provided first-response EMS and firefighting services. Now, firefighters will also respond if someone calls 911.

They also now have boats and road rescue services, Duff said.

Visible growth is a productive way to thank the citizens, he said.

“We like to show the community, look, we take what you give us. And we upgrade the services, and we add, and we add.”

The other sales taxes included a millage for the Westlake Police Department and two sales taxes to support city services.

“You can have the best person in the world, but you have to give them the right equipment to take care of what emergencies they need to tend to,” McMillin added later. “We’re working to make Westlake the best it can be. And this is buying it for the community. We’re very appreciative, and we’ll never take it for granted.

The Westlake fire department is “not a firehouse, it is a fire home.” Duff affirmed that any member of the community who wants to stop by the Westlake Fire Department, 2401 Guillory St., for a cup of coffee and see the new truck is welcome.