Sowela shatters its summer enrollment record Published 2:27 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Special to the American Press

Sowela Technical Community College’s enrollment reached record-breaking numbers during the 2025 summer term, which started this week, with a 28.45 percent year-over-year increase. The college’s Aviation Maintenance program saw the highest growth in registrations at 200 percent, followed by Business Administration at 74.71 percent and Culinary Arts at 63.16 percent.

“The continued enrollment growth further substantiates the critical and key role the institution plays in workforce development,” said Chancellor Neil Aspinwall. “Sowela is a key player in supplying a highly skilled and qualified workforce for the business and industry in the Southwest Louisiana region. Although originally established as a trade school 87 years ago, Sowela has grown into a comprehensive community college whose mission is not only workforce development but also transfer, which aids in enrollment growth.”

Email newsletter signup

Aspinwall said since the college is accredited by SACSCOC, students who have earned their two-year degree or numerous course credits can transfer that degree or those course credits to a four-year college and subsequently earn their bachelor’s degree.

Sowela consistently has more than 500 students each year who utilize the transfer option and continue onto a four-year college or university, he said.

He also attributes the enrollment increase to a student-first focus, strong student support services and no increase in tuition or fees for the past nine years.

Sowela summer enrollment will continue to grow as individuals register for short-term workforce training, such as Commercial Driver’s License, Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and Certified Nurse Assistant training. The College is also experiencing growth in the number of summer credit hours taken, with a 26 percent increase from this same time last year.

Registration is open for fall 2025, which starts Monday, Aug. 11. Visit www.sowela.edu/apply for a complete list of available programs and to register. Scholarships and financial aid are available for those who qualify.