Shirley Ann Saltzman Published 5:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Shirley Ann Saltzman, 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at Grand Cove Nursing Home in Lake Charles, La., surrounded by love and the comforting presence of her family.

Born on July 30, 1948, in Columbus City, Ind., Shirley was the cherished daughter of George and Lois Lafleur North. A proud graduate of LaGrange High School, she carried her deep-rooted values of kindness, strength, and faith with her throughout her life.

A devout Catholic, Shirley found joy in the simple, beautiful moments, cradling babies, listening to music, dancing with delight, camping under the stars, and always wearing something blue, her favorite color. More than anything, she treasured time spent with those she loved. Whether it was a large family gathering or an afternoon visit, Shirley made everyone feel at home in her presence.

She was the beloved wife of 46 years to Littleton J. Saltzman, who stood faithfully by her side through every season of life. Her love lives on in her daughter, Pennie Bowman; her grandchildren, Lacie Bowman, Maggie Bowman, and Michael Paul Lacombe II (Camila), Michael was her devoted caregiver; her great-grandchildren, Jaxtyn and Halen, and her godchild, Mandi Gallagher. Shirley shared a special bond with Cathy Perry-Smith, her “sister by heart,” and was a guiding light to numerous nieces, cousins, and extended family.

She now reunites in Heaven with her parents; her beloved son, Michael P. Lacombe; her brothers, Larry North and Robert North, and her sister, Judy Benoit, each of whom she held close in her heart.

A funeral service will be held to celebrate Shirley’s life at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, 4321 Lake Street, with Msgr. Jace Eskind presiding. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service, with a rosary at 1 p.m.

Those who are able, please consider wearing something blue on Friday in Shirley’s honor.

Though she may no longer walk among us, Shirley’s spirit full of grace, laughter, and love will continue to live on in all whose lives she touched.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.