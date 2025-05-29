PHOTO GALLERY: Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo first-go round

Bell City cowboy Gentry Silver jumps off his horse to go after his calf during the first-go round of tie down roping on THursday, May 29, 2025, at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Kinder High School's Jadyn Courville tries to rope a calf during the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo breakaway roping first-go round on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Bell City High School's Katie Abshire pulls back on the reins and lets go of the rope during the breakaway roping first-go round at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Sulphur cowgirl Charlie Wilkinson chases down a calf at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo during the first-go round on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Kinder High School's Allison Savant ropes a calf during the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo breakaway roping first-go round on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Iowa High School steer wrestler Grady Ellis wraps his arms around a steer during the first-go round of the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Iowa High School steer wrestler Grady Ellis digs in to take down a steer during the first-go round of the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Sulphur High School steer wrestler Cain Martin wraps his arms around a steer during the first-go round of the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
South Cameron's Jayden Nunez and Grand Lake's Bransyn Mudd close in on a calf during the first-go round of team roping at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Kinder's Allison Savant and South Beauregard's Tyce Richard close in on a calf during the first-go round of team roping at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Teddie Austin Guynn lines up the calf for healer Wyatt Sonnier of Welsh during the team roping first-go round at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Bell City cowgirl Emma Nunez weaves her way through the course during the first-go round of pole bending at the Louisiana High Schoo Finals Rodeo on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Bell City cowgirl Ava Nunez heads for the finish line during the first-go round of pole bending at the Louisiana High Schoo Finals Rodeo on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)