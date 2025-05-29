Patricia “Pat” Ann Barry Published 5:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

“God saw you getting weary

And He did what he thought best

He put his arms around

And took you home to rest.

Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day.”

Patricia Ann Halfin Barry, 89, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Lake Charles, La. “Pat” was born on Sept. 14, 1932, in Beaumont, Texas to Robert Lawrence and Theresa Winnell Halfin and was a lifelong resident of Beaumont until she and Ivan moved to Lake Charles to be closer to family in June 2024. She is survived by her cherished husband of 67 years, Ivan Dupre Barry Sr.; daughter, Jennifer Alison Barry Gill and partner, Michael Martin; son, Ivan “Van” Dupre Barry Jr. and wife, Desiree Barry; grandchildren, Stewart Jennings Gill, Meredith Ann Gill, Samuel Wallace Gill, Shea Austyn Barry, Leyton Giles Barry, Blakeley and Stephen Janecek, Ainsley and Xander Keller, Tanner Martin, and great-grandchildren, Ellie Rose Champagne, Winter Janecek, and Juniper Keller. She will have a joyous heavenly reunion with her dear father who she lost when she was 28 and her dear mother.

Pat met the love of her life, Ivan, at Lamar Tech and they married in 1957. Pat and Ivan loved Beaumont and their circle of friends that surrounded them as they raised their family. She was a 1952 graduate of South Park High where she was the first female drum major for the band playing flute and piano and a 1956 graduate of Lamar Tech earning a B.A. in Sociology. She briefly taught elementary school, worked as an interior designer including with Kickerillo Home Builders in Houston, and was a makeup and clothing consultant with Color Me Beautiful. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and the Panhellic Society, Junior League of Beaumont, played tennis, and extensively traveled the world. She was a stunning beauty with a dazzling smile. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and the tennis wives’ gatherings. She became a truly remarkable and strong advocate and fierce protector of our Dad as his memory and health declined.

Funeral and internment services will be held at 11 a.m. May 31, 2025, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 680 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, Texas with Father Keith Giblin officiating. A reception will follow at Bruno’s Italian Kitchen, 3199 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas.