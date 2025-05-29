Jennings Police searching for rape suspect Published 3:27 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a local man wanted in connection with multiple sex crimes involving children.

Investigators are currently searching for 31-year-old LJ Dietz, who is wanted on multiple charges, including three counts of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13 and 12 counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Dietz is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have information regarding Dietz’s whereabouts to contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5500 ext. 500.