Family affair: Martin’s rodeo roots run deep Published 8:21 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Sulphur High School junior Saige Martin has watched her siblings win big at the state level over the years, and now she is looking to make her mark and add more championship hardware to the family name.

Martin will ride today into the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo at Burton Coliseum five points behind Beau Chene’s Jillian Fontenot and Magnolia Bend’s Kensley Mudge in breakaway roping with 36 points in search of her first state championship.

“I am excited,” Martin said. “I am a little bit nervous, but I think that I am going to be fine.”

Her older brothers have been quite successful over the last decade. Stranton won the reined cow horse state title in 2015, while Ryden won back-to-back steer wrestling state championships in 2023 and ’24 and was the Reserve All-Around Rookie Cowboy in 2022. Gaitlin was the steer wrestling runner-up and Reserve All-Around Cowboy in 2021.

Younger sister Brenlee hasn’t reached high school yet, but she is one of the rising cowgirls in the state after winning the junior high breakaway state championship a few days ago. And there is first-cousin Tristan Martin, who was a state champion steer wrestler and has finished as high fifth at the National Finals Rodeo.

Martin said she enjoys having so many family members she can turn to.

“I love it,” Martin said. “There is always someone to help you. Someone is always around if you need something.”

After falling short previously at the LHSFR, Martin said she knows that she can’t afford to make any mistakes if she wants to overtake Fontenot and Mudge. Last season’s title was decided by 0.8 points when Aubrey Habbit won after leader Grace Dubois didn’t record a time in the final round. At state last year, Martin had a solid 2.67-second time in the second-go round but didn’t make it to the short-go. As a freshman in 2023, she placed ninth at the state rodeo.

“I love how competitive it is,” Martin said. “It has been good in the breakaway, better than last year,” Martin said. “I didn’t have that good of a season last year.

“I have been consistent at each rodeo. I think I just need to go and catch all three rounds, place and hopefully win the average.”

Martin, a two-sport athlete, doesn’t get much downtime. She has balanced training for breakaway roping with basketball practices, games and camps. The 5-foot-7 guard helped lead Sulphur to the Non-select Division I quarterfinals in February and a 26-4 record.

“I just rope every day after basketball practice,” Martin said. “I enjoy it. I think it is fun. Sometimes it is hard to do both (sports).”

Martin said she is looking forward to getting back on her horse Chick after riding older sister Josie’s horse Minnie while the elder Martin competed with Chick on the college circuit for Ranger (Texas) College. She said breakaway roping is all about timing.

“You have to get a good start and take the best shot,” Martin said. “You nod your head and your calf will go. Most of the time you know what your calf does. If the calf is fast you go right after it. If it is slow you wait till it moves. You have to time it up.”