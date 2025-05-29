City has new front door welcoming visitors Published 2:10 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

The city of Sulphur has a new front door.

On Thursday, an official unveiling ceremony was held for the new Sulphur gateway sign along Interstate 10 eastbound.

The large, blue monument sign displays the words from Sulphur’s motto, “Faith, Family & Community,” telling travelers what Sulphur is all about before they pull off the interstate. In addition to easy-to-maintain landscaping, it is solar-powered and lights up at night, making Sulphur a lighthouse for interstate travelers.

“Sulphur is really inviting and welcoming, but it doesn’t necessarily have the cutest front door. So we looked at opportunities to build it to showcase why you would want to stop in Sulphur,” said Anne Klenke, vice president of Destination Development and Community Engagement for Visit Lake Charles.

“The Gateway Signage Project” is three years in the making, said Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay. When the city began considering the project, Klenke saw an opportunity for partnership and reached out.

Sulphur is the trailhead of the Creole Nature Trail, otherwise known as Louisiana’s Outback. It is one of 37 all-American roads in the United States and one of two in Louisiana, meaning it is home to one-of-a-kind natural elements that are unique to Southwest Louisiana.

This natural boon brings global travelers to Sulphur, she said, and the sign “really puts it all together and lets everyone know they are welcome.”

“We feel it (the new gateway sign) is a big attraction for the city, to be able to bring people off the interstate. Maybe enjoy our restaurants or hotels,” Danahay added later. “And possibly if they’re looking to settle in Southwest Louisiana, that it will be somewhere that they’ll feel comfortable living.”

Klenke noted the sign is not just for visitors, but it will give residents a sense of ownership of their city.

“It is that pride of place. The fact that, ‘Hey, I live in Sulphur. Did you see our cool new sign? Oh, we’re the gateway to the Creole Nature Trail.’ ”

The sign was financially supported by a Visit Lake Charles grant; the city and Visit Lake Charles split to total of $65,000 down the middle