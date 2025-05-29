Brotherly support: Lavergne duo set sights on National High School Finals Rodeo Published 8:10 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Brothers Wyatt and Ty Lavergne have their sights set on a common goal: leave the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo this week with championship hardware and earn a chance to compete for a national championship.

“It would be something I’d never forget,” Wyatt Lavergne said. “It would be something that I’m sure hasn’t been done very often, and it’s definitely a dream.

“We can always say that we’ve done that before, and to be able to go do that and then compete and have a chance to win two national high school finals titles, that would be even better.”

Wyatt, a senior, is the three-time defending saddle bronc riding state champion, while Ty, a sophomore, looks to win his first high school bull riding state title.

The last time siblings won state titles at the LHSFR in the same season was two years ago when Lane and Lydia Touchet swept the cutting titles. Grace Dubois (breakaway roping) and Luke Dubois (team roping) did it in 2021.

The brothers are always there to support each other in their battles in the arena.

“We help each other out every rodeo,” Wyatt said. “We’re behind the chutes for each other.

“The animals are out there to get you on the ground, and it takes a lot of mental strength to be able to really know with full confidence that you’re there to win, and you expect nothing less but to put out the best effort you can. It’s just a mental game. So if we could help each other with anything mental like that or mindset, then we’re there for each other at least.”

Just like on the football field where they play on both sides of the ball for DeQuincy High School, the Lavergne brothers have no fear taking on a 1,200-2,000 bull or 1,000- to 1,300-pound horse.

“I like the adrenaline most,” Ty said. “I’m an adrenaline junkie. I like to fight against me and the animal. Nothing better than it.”

The first-go round starts today with two performances at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The second-go will follow the same schedule on Friday. The top 15 in each event advance to the short-go at 5 p.m. Saturday. The top four in each event qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 13-19.

Wyatt hasn’t lost a round at the state rodeo since his freshman season and has won all three titles by 23 or more points. He leads Zach Reeves by 24 points, 89-64, and won eight of nine rodeos in the regular season.

“I feel like I have no other choice but to let it all hangout and go have fun,” Wyatt said. “Being my last one, I want to make it as memorable as possible.

“I’m blessed to be where I am right now with the possibility to win all four state titles. That would be a goal of mine.”

Ty missed out on a trip to Rocks Springs last year by 1.1 points and turned that disappointment into a dominant season.

“I’m just doing a mental game,” Ty said. “That’s what I was dealing with last year.

“I was just in my head and kind of just threw that out the door and started to just kind of go after it with all I can. I’ve been on top all year long pretty much, and it’s just been nice.”

Ty won five of the last seven rodeos to close out the regular season and leads defending champion Brennan Polito 91-79.

“It’s great to see him be able to climb the ropes this year,” Wyatt said. “Man, he’s been on a hot streak.

“I’m proud of him. He’s been nothing but dominant this season for the high school rodeo, and I think he’s going to stick it out.”