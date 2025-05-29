4/29: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 2:22 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests:

Desiree Djeannee Poullard, 33, 1011 W. 18th St. — domestic abuse battery.

Joshua Brett Alex, 35, 513 Cline St. — direct contempt of court; firearm-free zone; illegal use of weapon or dangerous instruments; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; three counts possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number of mark; drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $205,000.

Kellin Cade Anthony Jones, 39, 317 Leland St., Sulphur — institutional vandalism. Bond: $9,500.

Danthony Rashad Grant, 35, 210 Jackson St., DeQuincy — resisting a police officer with force or violence; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; disturbing the peace; six counts direct contempt of court. Bond: $7,000.

Leon Aaron Anderson, 42, 817 Hobson St., Westlake — second-degree battery. Bond: $65,000.

Shaloa Shante Guillory, 35, 2434 13th St. — criminal trespass; obscenity; two counts direct contempt of court.

Davante Damond Bartie, 26, 2410 Stanton St. — armed robbery; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $850,000.

Tesson Joseph, 44, 3619 Texas St. Apt. 146 — cruelty to juveniles.

Kadrian Hernandez Holland, 42, 7601 Snapper Lane — domestic abuse battery.

Dreu Alan Reinecke, 28, 1211 S. Stanford St., Sulphur — misdemeanor-false communication with the intent to cause an emergency response; resisting an officer; simple assault; parole detainer.

Randy Allen Roberts, 50, 305 1st St., DeQuincy — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $60,000.

Ayoub Gareeb Salem, 37, Katy, Texas — terrorizing; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; resisting an officer.

Henry Dewayne Lutcher Jr., 19, 520 Ellen St. — armed robbery; aggravated battery. Bond: $400,000.

Jasman Jermaine Victorian, 39, 326 Grogan St. — five counts drug possession; two counts direct contempt of court. Bond: $47,000.

Dalronique Quashayla Ross, 20, 1225 Country Club Road — certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; malfeasance in office; criminal conspiracy. Bond: $50,000.

Michael Justin Wade, 43, 5316 Grant Lane, Iowa, La. — domestic abuse battery.

Benjamin Alan Shafer, 33, 705 Bienville St. — two counts prohibited acts drug paraphernalia; three counts drug possession; headlamps on motor vehicles; four counts direct contempt of court; turning movements and required signals.

Jeffery Todd Doucet, 53, 4201 Canal St. — direct contempt of court; telephone communications/improper language-harassment.

Mallery Nicole Chambers, 39, GrossTete — theft less than $1,000; aggravated burglary; theft of a firearm.

John Colt Wimberly, 38, 1992 Lisa St., Vinton — two counts simple burglary; two counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft of a vehicle from $25,000 or more. Bond: $511,000.

Zachary Micheal Cagle, 30, 1320 Lewis St. Apt. B, Sulphur — unlawful presence of a sex offender; duty of offenders to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence or other registration information.

Tyler Denzell Lawson, 32, 2429 Broad St. — failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements; headlamps on motor vehicles; failure to register and notify as sex offender of child predator; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense.