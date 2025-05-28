Robert Mack Published 5:00 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Robert Mack, 89, of Lake Charles passed away at 7:23 a.m. on Sunday, May 25, 2025 in a local care facility. He was known as Robert at school, Bob at work, and Bobby by family.

Mr. Mack was born on Oct. 13, 1935 in Beaumont, Texas and was a native of Vinton and moved to Lake Charles in 1947. A proud graduate of Lake Charles High School, Mr. Mack went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Louisiana State University, graduating first in his class in 1957. Everything he needed to learn in life was learned at Abe’s Grocery from 1948 to 1956. After a short stint in the US Army he worked at PCI. After a recall to the Army, he transferred to PPG and became supervisor of the Process Control group until retiring. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd.

A passionate football fan, he could often be found cheering on the McNeese State Cowboys and his beloved LSU Tigers. He also enjoyed following the Houston Astros.

Email newsletter signup

Family and friends will fondly remember Mr. Mack for his love of cooking and smoking food on the grill, especially his flavorful Lebanese dishes that brought people together and created lasting memories around the table.

Those left to cherish his memory are his three great sons, David Mack of Fort Worth, Texas, Brennen Mack and his wife, Marisa Pasquini Mack of Nederland, Colo., and Aaron Mack of Durham, N.C. He also leaves behind his partner, Anne Corbello.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years, Claire Briggs Mack (his life began when he met her on Nov. 30, 1973); parents, Abdallah and Matilda Mack; a sister, Joyce Mack Williams, and a brother, Howard Mack.

“I thank all that I have known for a good life. Since I’m having to pay for this newspaper space, I thought that I would pass on some advice as follows: It is always easy to make a decision if you have heard only one side of an issue. Conversely if you find it easy to make a decision, stop and think, “Have I heard both sides of the issue?”, and do unto others as you would have them do unto your children. Lastly, I want to thank all of those instructors at the fitness center whose actions helped to prolong my life. To all of those whose toes I may have stepped on in my clumsy way, I say, “I am sorry” and I wish that I had been more careful. Goodbye and thank you.”

A visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Saturday, May 31, 2025 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

Per Mr. Mack’s instructions, send flowers to a living friend instead of to his service.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.