Beverly Jane Boling Published 5:00 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Beverly Jane Boling, 73, passed away peacefully at a nursing facility in Katy, Texas on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Beverly was born Nov. 6, 1951 in Lake Charles, La. to the late Harold Adams Boling and Vivian Blake Boling. She lived most of her life in Lake Charles and was a graduate of LaGrange High School and McNeese State University where she attained a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies. A lifelong learner, Beverly loved to read and was a dedicated student of ancient history. She was a passionate fan of the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and #1 fan and follower of Peter, Paul and Mary music group.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Vivian, and her step-siblings, Robert, David and Betty Lou Boling.

She leaves to honor her memory her extended family, Alex, Duncan, Cannon and Russell Boling, Sarah Beth (Boling) Duhon and Judy Boling.

Email newsletter signup

A graveside service will be held at Prien Memorial Park (2220 Country Club Road, Lake Charles, La.) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 29, 2025 under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to local cancer foundation of Lake Charles Memorial Health System’s Cancer Fund at www.lcmh.com/giving/program or Louisiana Cancer Prevention and Control Program at louisianacan cer.org.

Words of comfort may be expressed at www.john sonfuneralhome.net.