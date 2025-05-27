Welsh man admits guilt for indecent behavior with a juvenile charge Published 5:29 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

A Welsh man has been sentenced in the 31st Judicial District Court for inappropriate contact with an underaged victim.

Joshua J. Cormier, 45, who pleaded guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile, was arrested on the charges last November, according to information released by Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney Lauren Heinen.

District Judge Steve Gunnel recently sentenced Cormier to seven years of hard labor with the Department of Corrections. Gunnel suspended all but five years of the sentence, with the stipulation that the initial two years must be served without the possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Upon his release, Cormier will be subject to two years supervised probation and must register as a sex offender for a period of 15 years.

The investigation for the case was conducted by Deputy Lisa Ivey of the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the prosecution was handled by Assistant District Attorney Torrie Thibodeaux.