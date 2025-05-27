Police Jury recognizes Taylor for 44 years of service Published 5:46 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

During the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s most recent meeting, the panel recognized the retirement of Ben Taylor Jr., executive director of the Lake Charles Housing Authority. Taylor is retiring after 44 years of service.

Tarek Polite, director of human resources for the Police Jury, presented Taylor with a brief summary of his accomplishments over the years and a plaque on behalf of the jurors.

“Throughout his 30-year tenor in this role, Ben has not only transformed the agency, but also emerged as a respected innovator in the housing industry — one of his significant accomplishments was the transformation of the Lake Charles Housing Authority’s Public Housing Portfolio into the Rental Assistance Demonstration model, known as (RAD), this unique program prioritizes public housing,” Polite said.

Additionally, Polite said Taylor successfully secured the “Choice Neighborhood” initiative brand, which they expect will revitalize the mid-city area of Lake Charles over the next 25-30 years and bring in more than $200 million in investment.

Ben’s commitment to affordable housing and community development led him to serve in various capacities at the national, regional and state level with organizations such as the Louisiana Housing Council and the Louisiana Housing Corporation, Polite said.

“He’s more than just ‘the numbers guy,’ he’s a man with deep compassion for the citizens of our parish and has worked to secure disaster recovery funding during this time,” Polite said.

“There comes a time when you go, ‘It’s time’ and ‘It’s time,’ ” Taylor said. “I’ve enjoyed what I’ve done, I’m proud of what I’ve done, I appreciate the support we’ve had from the Police Jury on all of our projects that we’ve done.”

Police Juror Brian Abshire said it was a pleasure working with Tyalor.

“The twilight of your career has been a little rough on you, but you ended on a great note,” Abshire said.