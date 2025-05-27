Parish’s Summer Food Service Program begins June 2 Published 10:55 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Special to the American Press

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department will begin the 2025 Summer Food Service Program on Monday, June 2, at multiple Calcasieu Parish locations.

Lunch will be served daily, Monday through Friday, until Friday, July 25. Sites will be closed on Thursday, June 19, for the Juneteenth holiday observance and Friday, July 4, for the Fourth of July holiday.

All children ages 18 and under will receive meals at no charge. No registration is required. Program acceptance and participation requirements are the same for all children – regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, or disability. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

DeQuincy Primary School, 304 McNeese St., DeQuincy.

First Baptist Church, 401 S. Huntington St., Sulphur.

JI Watson Elementary School, 215 N. Kinney Ave., Iowa.

Moss Bluff Middle School, 297 Park Road, Moss Bluff.

Sulphur Housing Authority, 312 Brooks St., Sulphur.

Sulphur High Ninth Grade Campus, 600 Willow Ave., Sulphur.

Vinton Elementary School, 1610 Hampton St., Vinton.

Ward 7 Recreation Community Center, 1615 Horridge St., Vinton.

W.T. Henning Elementary School, 774 Henning Drive, Sulphur.

Additionally, the following locations will also serve breakfast and lunch from 8-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., respectively:

Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa.

Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Center, 2009 Simmons St., Lake Charles

Westlake Multi-Purpose Complex, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake.

Westwood Elementary School, 1900 Sampson St., Westlake.

“The Summer Food Service Program plays a vital role in supporting children across our community when school is out,” said Felicia Davis, program c9ordinator. “Last year, we served more than 22,842 breakfasts and 38,950 lunches — ensuring that thousands of children had access to nutritious meals during the summer months.”

All food must be eaten on site – no food can be taken out of the facility.

For more information, call 337-721-4030 ext. 511. To see a map of feeding sites, visit calcasieu.gov/summerfoodprogram.