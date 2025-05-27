One-day, free Junior Golf Clinic slated for June 2 Published 6:56 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Special to the American Press

The city of Lake Charles Partners in Parks Initiative and Mallard Golf Club are teaming up to offer a Junior Golf Clinic on Monday, June 2.

This free clinic, geared towards children ages 6-14, will be held at Buddy Prejean Park, 1601 Illinois St. from 10 a.m. to noon.

Attendees will learn how to play golf from Mallard Golf Club’s PGA Professional, while participating in a number of fun activities and challenges. This is the perfect opportunity for campers to learn about a new sport.

Golf clubs and other necessary supplies will be provided for use during the event.

Lake Charles Coca Cola is partnering on this event as well to help keep the aspiring golfers hydrated.

The free event is open to the public. To register for the camp, email lex@mallardgolfclub.com.