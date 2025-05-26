‘Unsettled weather’ expected to last through week

Southwest Louisiana is facing “unsettled weather” this week in which excessive rainfall, damaging winds and hail are the primary threats.

National Weather Service Lake Charles Senior Meteorologist Chanelle Stigger said tornadoes also cannot be ruled out.

Stigger said a front north of the Gulf Coast states is beginning to travel south where it is expected to meet abundant moisture. That mixture will increase chances of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms will have high rain rates that could lead to flooding.

Email newsletter signup

The weather is expected to persist for the duration of the work week.

Stigger said there is up to a 29 percent chance of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes receiving 60 mph or greater winds. Those locations also have up to 29 percent chance of receiving quarter-sized or larger hail.

Beauregard and Vernon parishes have slight chance of seeing a tornado.