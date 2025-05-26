PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day observances

Anthony "Coach" LeBlanc accepts a poppy flower from Madilyn Kershaw, 5, as Danica Young, 11, looks on Monday during the 6th annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings. Area residents and local veterans gathered to celebrate, honor and remember the men and women of the U.S. armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
Attendees pause for the playing of "Taps" on Monday during the 6th annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings. More than 735 veterans and their spouses are buried in the local cemetery. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
James Dean of Moss Bluff plays the bagpipes Monday during the 6th annual annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings. The ceremony paid tribute to the service, lives, sacrifice and legacy of fallen veterans, while remembering their families. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
Flags wave in the wind Monday at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings during its 6th annual Memorial Day ceremony. The annual ceremony honored military service members with special presentations, placing of wreaths, speeches and music. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
American Legion Post 19 Commander-elect Rebecca Doucet and Commander Charles Burrell prepare to place a wreath Monday during the 6th annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings. Those attending the ceremony came together to pay tribute to the nation's fallen heroes. (Doris Maricle / American Press)