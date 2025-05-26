PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day observances

Published 1:50 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

By Doris Maricle

Area residents and local veterans gathered Monday at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings to celebrate, honor and remember the men and women of the U.S. armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

