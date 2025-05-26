LC woman charged with murder after child custody dispute turns deadly Published 6:22 am Monday, May 26, 2025

A Lake Charles woman has been charged with murder after an alleged altercation in a child custody dispute.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said at about 2:30 pm Saturday deputies were dispatched to a residence on South Perkins Ferry after receiving a call in reference to a shooting.

Vincent said when deputies arrived they found the body of Brett Daigle, 48, Canyon City, Colo.

Vincent said Randolyn P. Allen, 43, is accused of firing a gun at the residence during a child custody exchange.

“Daigle was struck several times and pronounced dead at the scene,” Vincent said.

After interviewing several witnesses and Allen, she was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with second-degree murder. Her bond is still pending.

The investigation is ongoing, Vincent said.

Det. Larry Cormier is the lead investigator on the case.