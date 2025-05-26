CPSO: Woman beat man with baseball bat, left him in road where he was fatally struck by two cars Published 11:57 am Monday, May 26, 2025

A Lake Charles woman has been charged with manslaughter after officers said she beat a man with a baseball bat and left him in the road where he was hit by a car.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said at midnight on Friday, deputies with her office and troopers with the Louisiana State Police were dispatched to Opelousas Street in reference to a pedestrian-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality.

Vincent said while investigating the crash, detectives learned a dispute involving the victim — later identified as Gene R. Hill Jr., 42 — occurred prior to him being struck by passing vehicles.

“Hill was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Tonnisha O. Mitchell, 43, when an argument occurred,” Vincent said. “Witnesses advised deputies Mitchell stopped the vehicle at which time Hill and Mitchell exited the vehicle. Mitchell armed herself with a bat and proceeded to strike Hill several times in the head and body, causing him to fall to the ground.”

Vincent said Mitchell then returned to her vehicle and fled the scene.

“Witnesses further stated Hill was unable to pick himself up and exit the roadway at which time he was subsequently struck by two passing vehicles,” Vincent said.

Deputies also learned Mitchell attempted to destroy and discard evidence at multiple locations following the incident, she said.

Mitchell was located at her residence Saturday morning, where she was arrested for second-degree battery and manslaughter. She has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional CenterHer bond is still pending.