Charges dropped against former elections supervisor accused of forgery Published 12:56 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

All charges have been dropped against the former Beauregard Parish election supervisor who was accused earlier this year of forgery.

Mark Simon was arrested Jan. 14 in Lake Charles after allegedly forging documents in 2023 to dissolve a business that he co-owned. He bonded out on a $25,000 bail.

Simon was appointed to serve as Beauregard election supervisor by Gov. Jeff Landry in 2024. He was removed from his appointment following the arrest and Diane Honea was named his successor.

Simon also serves on the board of Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 and is vice president of the Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 board.

On March 17, charges against Simon were dropped by the 14th Judicial District Court and the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s office.

The Beauregard Republican Parish Executive Committee, in an email to the American Press, said they wanted to “formally express their appreciation” to Simon for “respectfully facing this attack on his reputation while maintaining his positive volunteerism and support for our parish.”

“Earlier this year, Mr. Simon faced charges stemming from a family dispute. At the advice of his attorney, he did not publicly respond to the charges which have since been dropped as the family matter has been settled,” the statement from BRPEC Chairman Dane Bergeron reads.

Bergeron said Simon continued to maintain his community engagement over the past four months despite negative attacks.

“The negative media coverage and corresponding social media attention have placed a stain on Mr. Simon’s reputation that was not warranted,” he said.