Body found in car near Lacassine Published 3:02 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

Authorities say no foul play is suspected after a body was discovered on Monday inside a parked vehicle between Iowa, La., and Lacassine

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Kyle Miers said patrol deputies found the body around 8 a.m. on Monday in the vehicle which was parked along the side of the road near Pousson Road, south of U.S. 90

Detectives are currently conducting an investigation into the incident; however, Miers has stated that foul play is not suspected at this time

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of family, according to Miers.