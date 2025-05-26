24-year-killed in two-vehicle crash Published 4:24 am Monday, May 26, 2025

A 24-year-old Lake Charles man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle fatal crash on La. 14 near Linkswiller Road.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Matt Gaspard said the crash claimed the life of Jacob Hummel.

Gaspard said Hummel was driving a 2021 Ram Pickup south on La. 14 at about 2 a.m. at the same time as a 2003 Jeep Wrangler.

“For reasons still under investigation, the Ram attempted to make a U-turn and drove directly into the Jeep’s path,” Gaspard said. “As a result, the front of the Jeep struck the driver’s side door of the Ram.”

Hummel, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, received fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was also properly restrained and received critical injuries.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, Gaspard said.

Email newsletter signup