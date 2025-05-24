Melba Ward Stanfield Published 5:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Melba Ward Stanfield, 89, passed away peacefully at her home on May 21, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 5, 1935, in Pulaski, Tenn., to Duncan and Mary Ward, Melba lived a life grounded in love, devotion, and family. A proud resident of Louisiana, Melba spent over 20 years working in the Calcasieu Parish School System as a beloved cafeteria worker.

Melba’s true joy, however, came from being a mother and “Granny.” She was full of wisdom and always extended a listening ear and wise advice. Family meant everything to her, and she poured her heart into caring for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was the one everyone could count on-present, dependable, and deeply loving.

Melba enjoyed gardening, especially tending to her flowers, and loved cooking for her family. A devoted fan of Days of Our Lives and Wheel of Fortune, she rarely missed an episode. Summers were often spent making cherished memories with her family during their trips to Tennessee.

She is survived by her three sons, Curtis Stanfield (Laura), Randy Stanfield (Rose), and Kernie Stanfield; her sister, Barbara Fry; her grandchildren, Clayton Stanfield, Tiffany, Kenda, Bridgette, Katie, and Chris Bodeaux; her great-grandchildren, Abby, Madison, Caleb, Rebecca Alcock, Hadleigh Dickerson, and Eric, and great-great-grandchildren, Abigail Jackson, Dalton Meche, and KJ Halloway.

Melba is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Earl Ray Stanfield; her sisters, Elizabeth Butler, Betty Fry, Addie Miller, and Fay Terry, and her brothers, Forest Ward, Harold Ward, Ray Ward, and Jerry Ward.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 26, 2025, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will resume on Monday morning at 9 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley.