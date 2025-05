Jerry Thomas Crews Published 5:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Jerry Thomas Crews (age 91) died Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at his home at Villa Maria Retirement Center. Funeral services will be at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday, May 27, at 5 p.m., and Wednesday, May 28, at 10 a.m. Services will be directed by Hixson Funeral Home. More information can be found at www.hixsonfuneral homes.com.

