Alvin Burnette White Published 5:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Alvin Burnette White. Alvin White passed away at CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, La. on May 14, 2025, at the age of 68 surrounded by his loved ones.

Alvin was born on Feb. 5, 1957, in Florien, La. to the late Harvey White and Thelma Lowe. He was a graduate of Florien High School in 1975. Following high school graduation, he served in the United States Marines and was honorably discharged in 1977. Following his military service, Alvin became a resident of Lake Charles, La. He was a member of Christian Baptist Church and was a dedicated employee of the Calcasieu Parish School Board for over 25 years until retirement. Alvin was a passionate fisherman and loved carpentry in which he turned into a thriving cabinetry business following his retirement.

He loved his family above all else and leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Dawn Acey, Keyona Gray, and Arletta Gordon; grandchildren, Haily Weber, Jada Weber, and Cornell Weber III; stepchildren, Latonya Bellard and Meiosha Bellard; step-grandchildren, Diante Bellard, Dylan Bellard, Larry Bellard, Layken Bellard, and Catelynn Bellard; his loving fiancée, Deitre Williams; siblings; godchildren, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Star Baptist Church in Florien, La. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Pilgrim Star Cemetery.