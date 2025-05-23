Put-ting in the work Published 9:38 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Francis leaving mark on record book

Marcus Francis left Lake Charles to chase his football dream. When he returned, he started on a different athletic path, leading to a record career in his hometown.

Last weekend, Francis fulfilled his chase of greatness when he became the first McNeese State athlete to win the gold medal in both the discus and shot put at the Southland Conference Track and Field Championships.

The Southland Thursday named him the Men’s Outdoor Field Performer of the Year.

“It was a great feeling,” Francis said. “It was a great meet. I’ve been working very hard for this.”

But Francis’s short journey from Lake Charles College Prep to McNeese’s history books wasn’t simple.

Francis won the discus title last Saturday in Houston with a throw of 176 feet, two inches to win by nearly 20 feet over second-place Anthony Oliver of Lamar (158-10). His work the day before was even more impressive.

On Friday, the senior thrower broke a 34-year-old McNeese record in the shot put with a toss of 61-9¾, breaking the mark of All-American and Olympian Kevin Toth (61-7¾) set in 1991.

Francis is the first conference winner from McNeese in the shot put since Toth won the title in 1990 and 1991.

“That was something I was after from the first day I got to McNeese,” said Francis. “I finally got it. It was a big thing for me. I put a lot of work into it.”

And that work over the years has made a difference. Francis admitted that when he was in high school, football came first. He was more of a power guy who could throw a long way.

After high school, Francis went off to play football at Highland Community College in Kansas, but that didn’t work out.

“It just wasn’t for me,” said Francis. “I had a new perspective, a different perspective on football then.”

He remembered that during his senior season in high school, McNeese head track coach Bredon Gilroy had left the door open for Francis if football didn’t work out.

“Coach Gilroy made sure I knew McNeese had a place for me if I wanted it,” Francis said. “He gave me a shot to come here and come home. It’s been great.”

The move worked out because Francis embraced his new number-one sport.

“When he picked football, we just kept talking, and I told him that he would have a spot here if he ever wanted it,” said Gilroy. “He’s worked so hard and progressed each year and grown as a person as well. It’s been great to see.”

Francis’ improvement has impressed his throw coach, Janell Fullerton, who used to be his teammate.

“Marcus has worked on his techniques over his career,” said Fullerton. “Before, in high school, he used his strength mainly. He had some learning to do.

“Now he has the technique down and is more than just a power thrower. You saw him work even harder when he started seeing the results.”

Francis’ double gold medal wins nearly earned him recognition as the meet’s most valuable player. He finished with 24 points, one behind the winner, Ibrahim Fuseini of East Texas A&M. Francis placed fifth in the hammer throw earlier in the meet.

He now owns the school record for the indoor and outdoor shot put, the outdoor discus and the indoor weight throw. That’s a long way from his days as an offensive lineman. Francis says he loves the difference.

“You take less hits; that’s nice. I think you have to be more mentally tough in track because you work independently. I just had to learn to stay focused because you don’t have team drills.”

He also started at McNeese just after the 2020 hurricanes, so the facilities were damaged, which was another hurdle to clear.

“It was definitely hard at the start,” Francis said. “You had to share a lot of space and wouldn’t get home until late. A lot of things were still broken. Now it’s great with everything new.”

What really fits his style, he said, is the fact that not everyone follows his sport.

“I’m not a big deal at wanting attention,” Francis said. “I stick to myself a lot. Not everyone knows who I am. I like that.”

Francis has a chance in a week to make an even bigger name for himself at the East Regionals in Jacksonville, Fla., where he’ll try to earn a spot in the national championships.

Cowboy hurdler Jaden Powell will join him at the first round meet May 28-31.

“I believe I can be even better,” Francis said. “I believe I can throw it way further.”

Maybe he can throw all the way to Oregon’s NCAA Championships? That would finish his college track and field journey perfectly.