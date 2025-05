Marie Melba Hypolite Published 5:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Marie Melba Hypolite, age 99, died May 11, 2025. She is survived by her devoted son, Alzrie (Al) Hypolite and a host of other relatives including siblings, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 10 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church. Visitation will be at Combre Funeral Home from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. with the rosary recitation at 9:15 a.m.

Email newsletter signup