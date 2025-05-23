Kelly Rae Elliott Boudoin Published 5:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Kelly Rae Elliott Boudoin, born in Lake Charles on July 21, 1968, daughter of Jimmy and Mary Elliott, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at the age of 56.

A graduate of Barbe High School, Kelly worked as cafeteria manager for the Calcasieu Parish School Board. She enjoyed Mardi Gras, being with her family, loved spending time with her grandchildren, and going to the beach any chance she had. Kelly loved to get her graduating class of 1986 together for mini reunions.

Left to cherish wonderful memories are her husband of 38 years, Gil Boudoin; mother, Mary Elliott; daughters, Victoria Rae Boudoin and Anna Jewel Boudoin; grandchildren, Kohen, Riggin, and Bellamie Boudoin; sister, Katie Elliott Diamond, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Elliott

Funeral services will be in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa on Sunday, May 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. The Rev. Roland Vaughn will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, with a rosary recited at 12:30 p.m. Pallbearers assisting in her service are Jacob Boudoin, Clark Diamond, Jude Broussard, Jaxon Moreaux, Marvin Cradeur, Thell Gillis, and Kohen Boudoin.