Jerry W. Roessler Published 5:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Jerry W. Roessler, 73, a native of Lake Charles, La., and current resident of Westlake, La., died peacefully on May 18, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

An ardent patriot with a servant’s heart, Jerry led a life of service to his country and community. He served in the United States Army with honor and distinction, where he received the Good Conduct Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Expert Sharpshooter Marksmanship Badge M-16 Rifle, and the Expert Marksmanship Badge Grenade. He was deployed to Germany, and Korea, where he served in the Demilitarized Zone. After his Honorable Discharge, Jerry continued his legacy of service in local law enforcement. Mr. Roessler retired from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2023 after 38 years of protecting and serving the residents of Calcasieu Parish.

Jerry was a huge fan of sci-fi movies and books. He was proud to have seen every Star Wars Movie in the franchise in theaters. Mr. Roessler was a voracious reader and read thousands of books throughout his life. Jerry was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend. He instilled unto his children the importance of hard work, dedication, and serving their community.

Mr. Roessler is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Erma Williamson Roessler and his siblings, Tommy Roessler, Keith Roessler Sr., and Karen Roessler Garner.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his two loving children, Colby Roessler, and his wife, Callie and Brandi Havard and her husband, Tommy; his four grandchildren, Madisyn Havard, Jaxon Roessler, Brendon Havard, and Clara Roessler; his brother, Herman Roessler; his Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s’ Office extended family, and his brothers-in-arms from the Second Armored Cavalry Regiment.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, the family requests that donations be made in Jerry’s memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation, Gift Processing Department, PO Box 1858, Merrifield, VA 22116-9641.

In accordance with Mr. Roessler’s wishes, his cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home, and private burial with Military Honors will follow at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.lakesidefh.com.