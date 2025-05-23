Gail Elaine Cormie Published 5:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Gail Elaine Noel Cormie, 83, of Lake Charles, passed away on Thursday May 15, 2025, in a local care center following an extended illness.

Gail was born in Wichita, Kan. and lived most of her life in the Lake area. She was a health enthusiast that was well known for her cooking skills, but most importantly a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. A true social butterfly, Gail would love to mingle among others and never met a stranger. Her Christian faith was very important to her, and she not only worshiped, but volunteered at her church. For many years she was involved with Glad Tidings, Abundant Life and Inner Court Worship.

Those preceding her in death are her beloved husband, Nathan Adam Cormie; daughter, Heather Dawn Babineaux; parents, Willis R. Noel and Juanita Fern (Adams) Anderson; siblings, Judy Miller, John Wesley Anderson and Ronald Ray Anderson Sr. She leaves to honor and cherish her memories her children, Dana Michelle Bodin, Bridgette Caprice Cassell, Shane Cannon Manuel (Anna), and son-in-law, Shannon Babineaux; grandchildren, Larry G. Soileau Jr (Kaylee); Lakyn Hebert Guidry (Ryan) and their child, Reese (and Reed to soon arrive); Adrienne Paige Widcamp (Ryan) and their child, Silas; Zachariah Adam Hebert, Logan Thomas Bodin, Susan Noel Babineaux, Janet Cassell, Samantha Cassell and Matthew Cassell, as well as, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family of the heart.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday May 24, 2025 at the chapel of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a celebration of her life beginning at 11 a.m. Her son, Shane, will co-officiate services with Pastor Greg Simien. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery.