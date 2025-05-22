Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park opens in Lake Charles Published 1:49 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Just in time for summer, locals have an exciting new vacation option with the opening of Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Lake Charles.

The camp, located at 4200 Luke Powers Road, opened its doors this week with appearances by Yogi Bear, Boo Boo and Cindy Bear from the beloved cartoon series.

Formerly the LeBleu Lakes RV Resort, the park now has a new resort-style pool, floating obstacle course, refurbished splash ground and”glamping” cabins.

“One thing we always want to strive for is quality of life. We want to enhance the quality of life for all the citizens in the area and this resort adds to the area. This is my district and we always strive to make it better,” Mike Smith, Calcasieu Parish Police Juror for District 2, said.

The park also offers water trikes, paddle boards, kayaks, mini golf, jumping pillows and activities all day, everyday during the summer months. Live music performances are also being offered on Saturday nights.

“It was a Yogi Bear Park years ago and then someone bought it and took it out of the franchise and it was more or less like a ‘man camp’-type park and now we’re bringing it back. We want to make this the family camping destination in Southwest Louisiana,” Sean Vidrine, the resort’s co-owner, said.

The resort offers 14 cabins and spots for recreational vehicles. Each cabin can sleep up to six people and includes a mini fridge, microwave, two-burner stove, picnic table and a fire ring. The cabins do not come supplied with blankets, linens, pillows or towels.

Day passes are available for those looking to visit, but not stay the night. Sunday-Friday day passes are $20 a person. Saturday and holiday day passes are $25 a person. Children ages 4 and under are free of charge.

The resort will be open during the winter months. While the water attractions will be closed, mini golf, the jumping pillows and events such as live music will still be occurring.