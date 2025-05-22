Ricklefsen out at McNeese Published 6:12 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Jimmy Ricklefsen has been fired after serving the McNeese State baseball program for a total of 24 years.

Cowboys’ head coach Justin Hill made the decision Wednesday morning, according to sources close to the program.

The news came just five days after McNeese finished its most recent season with a 32-17 record. However, it lost eight of its last 12 games and was eliminated from the Southland Conference postseason with two straight late losses.

Email newsletter signup

Since 2023, Ricklefsen has served as the Cowboys’ assistant head coach, recruiting coordinator and alumni coordinator. He also coached the infield and first base while assisting with hitters.

He is the longest assistant coach Hill has ever had.

“It caught me off guard,” Ricklefsen said. “McNeese is near and dear to my heart and always will be. It will remain a big part of my life.”

Attempts to reach Hill by the American Press were unsuccessful Thursday.

Ricklefsen said he has been humbled by those who have reached out to him after the news broke.

“I’m touched and thankful to all the McNeese alumni and boosters who have sent me their wishes and support,” Ricklefsen said. “It has meant a lot to me.”

Ricklefsen is a 1986 McNeese graduate who played for the Cowboys from 1984-86 as both an infielder and an outfielder. He hit .333 his senior year. He led McNeese in stolen bases twice and had 11 career home runs.

After graduating, Ricklefsen served as an assistant coach under the late Tony Robichaux from 1987-94, helping the Cowboys to their first-ever Southland Conference championship in 1988 and two NCAA Regionals appearances (1988, 1993).

Ricklefsen was named McNeese’s head coach before the 1995 season. He posted an 81-79 record, including tying the school record for wins in a season with 41 during the 1995 season. The Cowboys’ 41-16 record and .719 winning percentage that year stands as a school record.

Ricklefsen has been a baseball coach in the Southland Conference for 38 years, the most in conference history.

Before returning home to McNeese, Ricklefsen served 19 years on the staff at Lamar, including six as an associate head coach, and helped guide the Cardinals to two conference championships, two league tournament titles and six NCAA Regionals appearances.

He became one of 450 coaches in the country to be inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) as a lifetime member. The award induction ceremony took place on Jan. 7, 2022. He has been a member of the organization for 36 years.

Ricklefsen said he is not retiring and that his phone has already been ringing.

The Ricklefsen File:

McNeese – Assistant Head Coach (2023-Present)

McNeese – Assistant Coach (2016-2023)

Lamar – Associate Head Coach (2010-2015)

Lamar – Assistant Coach (1998-2010)

McNeese – Head Coach (1995-1997)

McNeese – Assistant Coach (1988-1994)

McNeese – Graduate Assistant (1987)