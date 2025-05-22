Paid his dues, Gators give Robinson first head coaching job Published 11:42 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

After a decade as an assistant coach and leading multiple area schools to the playoffs, Harold Robinson Jr. has landed his first gig as a high school head coach.

LaGrange High School announced Tuesday on social media that Robinson is the new boys basketball head coach.

Robinson replaces Jason Wilson, who went 109-130 in eight seasons, including district championships in 2018-19 and 2022-23

“It feels really good,” Robinson said. “I feel like I put a lot of time into the sport of basketball and the community as an assistant coach.”

He spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Iowa High School and head coach at F.K. White Middle School. He was part of Rob Melancon’s staff that guided the Iowa Yellow Jackets to the two best seasons in program history, reaching the Non-select Division II semifinals in 2023 and finals ’24.

He also spent three seasons at Lake Charles College Prep and four at St. Louis Catholic before joining Melancon’s staff at Iowa.

In 10 seasons as an assistant, Robinson’s teams missed the playoffs once.

Robinson looks to revitalize a team that has had one winning season in the last six and missed the playoffs the last two seasons.

“I think it needs just a culture change,” Robinson said. “I think they have a lot of good athletes over there. They have a lot of kids that need some direction and guidance.

“I’ve been at F.K. White for the last couple of years. That’s the feeder school to LaGrange. I’ve gotten the chance to get to know a lot of those kids. They’re good kids, but I think they need a new direction. Just a new culture. I think that’s going to be shaped with education and discipline. If we can carry it from the classroom to the basketball court, I think the culture will change.”

Between the players that will return from last season and what he calls a talented incoming freshman class, Robinson

said the Gators will be contenders in District 3-4A that includes Washington-Marion, Iowa, DeRidder, Leesville and Eunice.

“I think it’s going to take a little time,” Robinson said. “I think we’ll take our knocks and stuff

early.

“I think the future will be bright because we have a good freshman class coming in. I think if I can put in some work with those guys and the guys we currently have, we’ll be competitive for years to come. That’s my vision. I’m definitely happy to start.”

Robinson prepped at W-M for four seasons under Mack Guillory, who he worked for at LCCP and St. Louis, and graduated in 2007 when the Charging Indians finished as the Class 4A state runner-up. He earned an accounting degree at Southern University in 2012.