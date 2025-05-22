Memorial Day closures announced Published 8:14 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

All Calcasieu Parish Public Library branches and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 26, for the Memorial Day holiday. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, May 27.

Items can be renewed online at www.calcasieulibrary.org and clicking on the My Account icon at the top of the page or by using the chat feature found on the website, however no fines will be charged during the holidays.

All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Offices will reopen on Tuesday.

Garbage and trash pickup will run on schedule for Waste Management customers. The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will be open on Memorial Day.

The offices of the Chennault International Airport Authority will be closed on Monday in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday.

The city of Lake Charles will observe Memorial Day on Monday. Lake Charles City Hall will be closed on this day, and there will not be any trash or garbage picked up. Changes in trash and garbage pickup are as follows: trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday; trash normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

All other services of the Department of Public Works, including all Recycling Operations (Nelson Ball Field/Alma Lane and Roving Green Truck) and the Incinerator will be closed on Monday and will resume regular hours of operation on Tuesday.