Melvin “Slug” Clarence Sullivan Published 5:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Melvin Clarence “Slug” Sullivan, 93, of Lake Charles passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Monday, May 19, 2025 in a local hospital.

He was born on Jan. 23, 1932, in Lake Charles, where he spent his entire life surrounded by family and friends. Mr. Sullivan dedicated much of his career as a skilled pipefitter, working for Halliburton and later, Firestone.

Outside of work, he was well known as an avid gardener who took great pride in cultivating beauty and life in every season. His sense of humor made him the family jokester, always ready with a witty remark or a story to share. He especially loved to travel and earned the nickname “Cruise King” for his many adventures on the open seas.

He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and great-uncle, whose presence brought warmth and joy to every gathering. Mr. Sullivan was also a faithful member of Glad Tidings Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Debbie “Shorty” Page; granddaughter, Misty Puckett (Jon); grandson, Michael Page; great-grandson, Christian Page; great-great-grandson, Grayson Page.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Sullivan; parents, William and Eva Sullivan, and siblings, Leonard and Edward Sullivan, Dorothy George, and Mickey and James Sullivan.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Pastor Gary Evers will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the start of the service.

Pallbearers will be Chad, Tony, Bill, and Jack Sullivan, and David and Gabriel Pullig.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.