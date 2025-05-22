Mark Bordelon Published 5:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Mark Dwayne Bordelon, 59, of Lake Charles passed away Tuesday, May 20, 2025 in a local hospital.

Mark was born Nov. 11, 1965 in Houston, Texas and has lived most of his life in the Lake area. He was a graduate of Sulphur High School and attended LA Tech University and McNeese State University. He worked his youngest years with friends at Chula Vista and later worked in sales for Billy Navarre Chevrolet. He worked the past 30 years for Johnson Funeral Home where he served countless families in their most difficult times. Mark’s nature was a gift to all who knew him, he humbly helped and cared for friends and family with any request, especially in their time of need. He also loved to have a good time. He was a member of Krewe des Lunatiques for many years, was Duke with his Duchess Marion and King with his Queen Marion in 2002, he also served a second time as Duke and again in 2013 was King of the Krewe. He was a member of Krewe des Pirates and was elected as Captain of the Ball for the upcoming Mardi Gras season and as a member of the Buccaneers and their Pirate Festival, Mark enjoyed being a part of the Cannon Crew. He enjoyed driving his Jeep and loved to take it out “naked” with the top off. Mark’s talent was playing pool. He was a member of the LCAPL Tuesday and Thursday night League, was ranked #1 and top 5 of the Top Gun For Men, and competed annually at the State Championship of which this year he entered from the #1 position. His down time was often spent fishing with his son, Patrick, family and friends or vegetable gardening with his son, Austin and bride, Marion, and also dining with his family and friends or watching a game in his recliner while spoiling his dogs. Amongst his greatest times were those he spent sailing the Caribbean with his family, some trips including friends, a tradition they began many years ago that became a two and three a year event. Mark will be most remembered as genuinely humble and kind, a loving son, loyal friend and adoring husband and father. He will be greatly missed.

He leaves to honor his memory his wife of 35 years, Marion Mills Bordelon; two sons, Patrick Wayne Bordelon and Austin Lee Bordelon, all of Moss Bluff; his mother, Irma Molina Bordelon of Moss Bluff; brother, Darren Murray Bordelon and wife, Kelly of Houston, Texas; nieces, Regan and Rachel Bordelon and many dear friends. He also leaves his extended family, Marion’s Mills family.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 24, 2025 in the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. The Rev. Steve Shirley will co-officiate. Visitation Friday will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will resume Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment services will follow in New Ritchie Cemetery.

Pallbearers for his service will be his fellow Pirates.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.