Former Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries secretary indicted Published 1:35 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

The former secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was indicted this week on federal charges accusing him of awarding a state contract in exchange for kickbacks.

Jack Montoucet is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said the indictment alleges that while secretary of the LDWF, Montoucet worked with Dusty J. Guidry, a commissioner for LDWF, and Leonard C. Franques, owner of a business that provides online educational courses called DGL1. Hook said Montoucet reportedly controlled and supervised Guidry to award a state contract to Franques in exchange for kickbacks.

Email newsletter signup

The contract involved Franques’ company providing online education courses for hunters and boaters. In return, Franques allegedly paid Montoucet and Guidry under the table.

According to the indictment, from on or about Nov. 10, 2021, until June 10, 2022, LDWF received $454,174.14 from the LWF contract signed by Montoucet, of which $122,507.96 was held as a kickback for Montoucet, to be paid after he completed his term as LDWF Secretary. The indictment alleges that Montoucet, Guidry and Franques agreed that after Montoucet’s retirement from LDWF, they would hire Montoucet and pay his kickbacks as a purported “signing bonus,” in order to conceal the true nature of these funds.

If convicted, Montoucet faces a sentence of not more than 5 years in prison on the conspiracy count, and up to 20 years in prison on the wire fraud and money laundering counts, and a fine of up to $1,000,000.