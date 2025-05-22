Cowboys add Tulsa guard Published 1:52 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

McNeese State is hoping history can repeat itself.

The last time the Cowboys shopped at Tulsa, they bagged a future star who changed the program.

That player is Christian Shumate, who helped the Cowboys win back-to-back Southland Conference titles the last two years and became the face of the program with his highlight-worthy dunks.

Thursday, Tulsa guard Tyshawn Archie officially announced on social media he was headed to McNeese.

“The last time we went there, it worked out pretty well,” McNeese head coach Bill Armstrong said. “We would love to duplicate that again.”

The 6-foot-1 Houston native played in all 33 games as a sophomore for the Golden Hurricanes last season, starting 15. He averaged 9.3 points in just over 22 minutes a game. Archie also averaged just under two assists and exactly two rebounds an outing.

Archie scored in double figures 16 times, including each of the first four. He scored a career-high 19 at Texas-San Antonio on Jan. 7 this year.

“Tyshawn is incredibly quick with the ball and excels at pushing the pace in transition,” said Armstrong. “We believe his speed will be a major asset on both ends of the floor.”

As a freshman at Tulsa, Archie played in all 31 games, averaging 14.6 minutes per game. He was named to the American Athletic Conference all-freshman team. He scored at a 7.2 clip, grabbed 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, and averaged 1.1 steals per contest.

Archie scored in double figures 11 times, giving him 27 such scoring games in 64. He set his freshman high of 17 points in three different games.

“His shot-making ability and knack for creating opportunities for his teammates make him a real threat in the half court,” Armstrong said. “What stands out most when watching his film is his approach to the game and natural leadership. He is the perfect fit for the team we have assembled.

“One thing he can do for us is beat his own man and get his own shot when needed.”

Archie is the eighth new Cowboy recruited by Armstrong, who replaced Will Wade on the McNeese bench after last season. Four players return for the Cowboys, leaving Armstrong with one remaining roster spot.

Archie played his final season at SPIRE Academy in Ohio in high school, averaging 17 points, 4.5 assists, and two steals. Before that, he played at C.E. King H.S. (Texas), where he was ranked the 24th best player in his state and No. 34th combo guard in the nation as a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.

Shumate was a four-time All-Conference selection and named the Southland Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year twice. He is the only player in school history to record 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 100 blocked shots and 100 steals in a career.

Shumate also has the program record for most double-doubles in a career with 39.

Like Shumate and Archie, Bryant Selebangue started his career at Tulsa. Selebangue played last season at McNeese before entering the transfer portal and signing with Western Kentucky for the upcoming season.

Selebangue was at Arizona State between his time at Tulsa and McNeese.

Archie is the eighth player Armstrong has signed for next season. He will enter McNeese as a junior with two remaining seasons of eligibility left.

Armstrong said he is looking for a big freshman to fill the final spot on his roster.

“We would like him to be athletic like Shumate or a big that we can develop to help us around the basket,” Armstrong said.

He also mentioned that the Cowboys are looking for two money games to finish their schedule. Last year, McNeese played Mississippi State and Alabama from the Southeastern Conference.

According to the coach, they are also willing to play a home exhibition game if they can find the right opponent.