Caught Up: Listening project opens today Published 2:29 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Special to the American Press

Historic City Hall will open its doors tonight to an art exhibition that shines a light on the pressing issues facing Louisiana’s coastline — from industry to land loss to water rights.

Funded in part by a $15,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts as part of the America 250 Project, “Caught Up” is a collaborative, multidisciplinary project that gathers and shares stories from across coastal Louisiana.

This collaborative oral history and multidisciplinary art project was created by Lake Charles native Victoria Bradford Styrbicki in collaboration with local artists Tracy LeMieux and Robbie Austin, as well as several crochet artisans in Minnesota.

A House Unbuilt — a non-profit organization that works at the intersection of arts, policy and engagement along the Mississippi River Watershed — is using “Caught Up” to explore the many sides of a life with an industry culture, a fragile ecosystem and tumultuous climate events that yield a unique brand of people who wear survival as a badge of honor.

“What if we listened to understand, not to form an argument?” asks Bradford Styrbicki. “This exhibition is an invitation to do just that—listen deeply, and consider a shared path forward for Louisiana’s future.”

A chorus of voices will “catch” viewers in a layered dialogue about the past, present and future as a coastal state and people.

Conversations will unfold amidst several speakers, anchored by giant handmade fishing nets, creating a visually striking installation that will envelop visitors in the tapestry of stories.

The opening reception is set for 6-9 p.m tonight. in the third-floor gallery at 1001 Ryan St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

In addition to the main installation, the project includes hands-on community workshops at The Art Factory in the Prien Lake Mall, combining traditional net-making with printmaking and collage. Those are scheduled 5-7 p.m. May 27-30 and 4:40-6:30 p.m. Aug. 4-7.

Each workshop series culminates in a Community Conversation, where participants and local residents gather to reflect on themes from the project and contribute their own stories to the growing archive of coastal voices. Those are set for noon May 30 in the Cameron Main Library and 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Port Wonder Nature & Science Center.