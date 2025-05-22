Calcasieu School Board hosting district-wide job fair Published 1:14 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish School Board invites job seekers, recent graduates, and community members to attend an upcoming district-wide job fair, where district schools and departments will be represented.

The fair is set for 8-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 3, at the West Cal Arena & Events Center, 401 Arena Road in Sulphur.

Attendees will meet directly with school leaders and department representatives, learn more about current job openings, and participate in informal interviews on the spot.

Email newsletter signup

The job fair is open to the public and will showcase a wide range of employment opportunities across the district — from classroom teachers and support staff to transportation, food services, maintenance, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and come prepared to speak with school and district representatives. Registration is not required.