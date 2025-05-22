Avenue of Flags storage space expanding Published 3:26 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

The number of American flags displayed during the biannual Avenue of Flags has grown far beyond the original 50 in 1983 — so the need for storage space is abundant.

With Memorial Day just days away, the organization held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning for its third building at Orange Grove-Graceland Cemetery on Broad Street. The two-bay structure was donated by Mallett Buildings and sits next to the larger three-bay one the company donated a few years ago to provide space for the growing number of trailers the organization uses to move the flags and poles and store supplies and equipment.

“We are about to buy a fourth trailer because we have grown that fast,” Avenue of Flags director Ted Harless said. “There have been a lot of great people and businesses that have helped us along the way. I just want to thank Lee (Mallett) for a second building. It is just amazing.”

With the addition of 50 new flags this year, the total number of flags that will line the 1.2 miles of roads in the cemetery has grown to 1,236. Each flag once covered the casket of a veteran and was loaned or donated by the family of the veteran, according to the Avenue of Flags website. A record is kept of who each flag represents.

“We have grown the Avenue of Flags to what we believe is the largest display of American flags anywhere in the United States, so it is a Louisiana treasure,” Harless said.

The growing collection of U.S. flags requires hundreds of volunteers. Harless said he is looking forward to continued support from the community. Volunteers are needed on Monday to help put the flags out at 6 a.m. and take them down at 5 p.m. for Memorial Day.

“Southwest Louisiana has been a major supporter of the Avenue of Flags for the last 42 years,” Harless said. “We need at least 300 people to come out and volunteer to help put flags up. And then at 5 p.m. that same day, we need another 300 people to show back up and help us take the flags down.”

Harless has been a part of the organization for 32 years and said he has always had great reverence for the flag and those who died for their country.

“I get a lot of gratification from working with the Avenue of Flags throughout the years,” Harless said. “To have the opportunity to display the flags on Memorial Day and Veterans Day shows two things. It shows our patriotism as a community, and we want to remember all the sacrifices of our service men and women that have served to keep us free, our country free. My father was in the military, so I was taught from a young age to respect the flag of our nation.”

Also on display is a walking history of the U.S. flag with all 27 versions along with all 50 state flags in the order they became a state and were added to the U.S. flag.

The Avenue of Flags was started in 1983 by the Oliver Pollock Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and Dr. Rex Smelser, according to the organization’s website.