Aubrey Stephen Wade Sr. 

Aubrey Stephen Wade, 94, died peacefully at Lourdes Medical Center in Lafayette on Sunday, May 28, 2025. He was born on Feb. 4, 1931, in Mize, Miss. to parents, Gold Stephen and Mary Ann Dupree Wade. He graduated from Gardiner High School in Laurel, Miss. where he met the love of his life, Betty Aycock. They married in 1949 and had been married almost 76 years at the time of her death in March 2025.

Aubrey left high school early to proudly serve his country in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He served several years before returning to complete high school, then attended Jones County Junior College (JCJC) in Ellisville, Miss.

Athletics were a big part of Aubrey’s life. In high school, he excelled in football, baseball, basketball and track. In junior college, he played football and baseball. As a pitcher in high school and junior college, he never lost a game. His success in football landed him a scholarship at Northeast Louisiana State College (now ULM) in Monroe. He was known as a triple threat there; running, passing, and punting. He set many records there, some of which stood until recent years. He also participated in track in both the sprinting and discus events.

Aubrey won many awards in athletics including All-Conference in high school, All-State in junior college, and All-American at Northeast. In 1984, he was selected to the NLU (ULM) Hall of Fame. In 2009, he was chosen for the JCJC Hall of Fame and in 2003, he was inducted into the All-American Football Foundation.

Aubrey was an avid supporter of Lake Arthur High School and community athletics. He co-founded the football program at LAHS in 1957. He also instituted the Hall of Fame at the school. He coached many little league teams, refereed basketball for 26 years, umpired baseball and football, and played softball and golf as well.

He was a member of Lake Arthur First United Methodist Church, the Masons, JCJC Alumni Association, ULM Alumni Association, and the “L” Club at ULM. He worked at Superior Oil (then Mobil) for 35 years, retiring in 1992.

Aubrey’s family was the joy of his life. Pop traveled to many places to see his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in various activities. He was always ready to help out at a moment’s notice. We will miss his fun loving, joke telling spirit.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miguez Funeral Home in Lake Arthur. A service will be held at 2 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Steve Wade and wife, Susan of Madison, Miss.; daughter, Sally Comer and husband, Ken of Jennings; grandchildren, Stephen Wade “Trey” and wife, Nicole, Ashley Bach and husband, Eric, and Jay Comer, and sister, Ann Hart of Brandon, Miss.; great-grandchildren include Bella Bach, Meadow Bach, Zyla Comer, Sophia Bach, Jackson Wade, and Tate Comer.

He was preceded in death by his beloved bride, Betty Lucille Aycock Wade; parents, Gold and Mary Ann Wade; brother, Rudolph Wade, and sister, Montez Jackson.

Pallbearers will be Trey Wade, Jay Comer, Eric Bach, Sam Lemmon, Byron Hardee, and Darryl Bertrand. Honorary pallbearers will be Gayland LeBlanc, Malon Dobson, and Harry Breaux.