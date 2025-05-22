22-year-old charged with aggravated crimes against nature Published 11:23 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

A 22-year-old Lake Charles man has been charged with aggravated crimes against nature.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said on May 20, detectives were dispatched to a local high school to meet with the victim, who disclosed she was raped by a family member.

She identified the person as Gerard O. Bazile. She said the sexual abuse had been occurring since about 2017.

When detectives spoke with Bazile, he confirmed the allegations, Vincent said.

He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated crimes against nature.

Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $1.5 million.

The investigation is ongoing.

CPSO Special Victims Unit Detective Chassie Huval is the lead investigator on the case.