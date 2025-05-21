PHOTOS: School’s out for summer

Published 1:07 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

By Rodrick Anderson

J.J. Johnson II Elementary School students board their school bus and head home as their teachers line dance in celebration of the summer break. The last day of school for Calcasieu Parish public schools was Wednesday. ( Photos by Rodrick Anderson)

