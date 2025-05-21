Louisiana delegation urge swift consideration of Cameron LNG project Published 1:56 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Special to the American Press

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today joined Speaker Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Reps. Clay Higgins and Julia Letlow — all Louisiana Republicans — in sending a letter to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission chairman Mark Christie in support of the Commonwealth liquefied natural gas project in Cameron Parish.

The lawmakers urged FERC to quickly consider the project at the commission’s June 2025 meeting.

“We write in support of the Commonwealth LNG project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, and urge swift consideration of Commonwealth’s application before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Specifically, we ask you to add this matter to the June 2025 docket so that this project can move forward as soon as possible,” the Louisiana delegation began.

“Commonwealth LNG’s terminal is an important project that will contribute to American energy dominance due to its capacity to process up to 9.5 million tonnes per year of LNG upon project completion. Furthermore, the Commonwealth project represents a direct investment of $4.5 billion in Louisiana, and construction of the terminal will generate 2,000 jobs during peak construction and maintain 200 jobs during regular operations,” they continued.

“Current predictions estimate global LNG demand to increase 60% by 2040, and Commonwealth LNG will support global energy security by supplying American-produced LNG to meet that increasing demand. Meeting global energy demands will reduce global reliance on LNG produced by our adversaries. Upholding Commonwealth LNG’s authorization for the Cameron Parish project is crucial to broaden American presence in the global LNG market and ensure national security,”the lawmakers added.

“For these reasons, we urge you to move forward as quickly as possible to uphold the project’s authorization during FERC’s June 2025 Commission Meeting,” they concluded.