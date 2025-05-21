Judy Bryant Published 5:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Judy Ann Bryant, who passed away on May 19, 2025, in her beloved hometown of Lake Charles, La.

Born on July 17, 1950 to Melvin Moreaux and Exmae Mott Moreaux, Judy was a steadfast presence in the Lake Charles Community. For 27 years, she dedicated her talents and kindness to Eckerd (CVS) Pharmacy, where she thrived as a shift supervisor and cosmetician. Her commitment to serving others was apparent in her career and in her faith community at The Dwelling Place Church.

Judy was a creative soul who found joy in making and sharing handcrafted greeting cards. Her cards touched the lives of friends, family, and acquaintances alike, as she spread joy and encouragement throughout her church, workplace, and apartment complex.

Email newsletter signup

Judy is survived by her two daughters, Sylvia Garofolo and Cathy Langlanais; her brother, Benny Moreaux, and her two grandsons, Ryan and Matthew Langlanais. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Bryant Jr.; parents, Melvin Moreaux and Exmae Moreaux; her three brothers, Charles Moreaux, Michael Moreaux, Harold Moreaux, and her grandson, Peter Langlanais.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held on May 22, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A visitation will take place at 10 a.m. leading up to the start of the service.

Words of comfort can be expressed at www.john sonfuneralhome.net.