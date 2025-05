Jimmy Russell Catlon Published 5:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Jimmy R. Catlon, 70, of Jennings, La. passed on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Graveside Services with Military Funeral Honors accorded by the U.S Air Force will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Perkins Cemetery, 1100 McKinley St. in Westlake, La. Elder Darnold T. Catlon, Pastor of the Greater Freeman COGIC will officiate. Interment will occur under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings, La.

