Daniel “Danny” Kingston Johnson Published 5:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Daniel Kingston Johnson, affectionately known as Danny, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla., at the age of 64. Born on May 25, 1960, in Lake Charles, La.

A proud graduate of St. Louis High School, Danny went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Tulane University, where he was a proud member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He later settled in Pensacola, where he built successful businesses as the owner of Dixie Health of Pensacola, Inc. dba Smoothie King.

Danny married the love of his life, Apryle Johnson, on Jan. 11, 2002. He was a devoted father to Jeremy Johnson (Cierra Urso) and Isabella Johnson, and while never seeing him in person, loved his grandson, James Urso. He also spoiled and had fun with his new furbabies, Bijoux and Liloux.

Email newsletter signup

He loved grilling the perfect steak, savoring a good cigar, sipping fine wine, and passionately discussing politics, especially while watching Fox News. He was an opinionated Republican, a faithful Catholic, and a straight shooter with a sharp wit and a warm heart. A proud Louisianan at heart, he remained a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church before relocating to Florida, where he worshipped at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pensacola.

He is survived by his wife, Apryle; his children, Jeremy (Cierra) and Isabella; his grandson, James; his sister, Cassie Watson; and his wide circle of in-laws and extended family, Harley Shuff, Richard LeFranc, Josh (Erica) LeFranc, Ricky LeFranc, Kimberley Shuff (Natalie McCauley), Stacie Shuff (John Hymel), Jenny (Charles) Elbert, and Zoie LeFranc. He is also survived by his cherished “framily,” Laura Darbonne (Marciano), and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly; Maegan Burrage (Brad), Marissa Terry (Jesse), Landon Watson, Saije Shuff, Deven Shuff, Zoe Perkins, Emmalee Granger, Lanie LeFranc, Joshua LeFranc, Kaleb Belton, Noah LeFranc, Kynlee Hawkins, Slade Hawkins, Indie Shuff, Venise Shuff, and Ahna Traske.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Dixie and Al Johnson, his mother-in-law, Connie Shuff, and his dearly loved pup, Olivia.

His favorite movies were Battleship and Guardians of the Galaxy, and no song got him going like AC/DC’s Thunderstruck or Jimmy Buffett’s Volcano. He lived his life unapologetically and with passion. His heart was as big as his opinions, and his love for his family was boundless.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the honor of knowing him.

Family to celebrate his life on what would have been his 65th birthday in the chapel of Johnson Funeral Home, Sunday, May 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. Visitation to be held Sunday, May 25, 2025 beginning 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., with a Rosary to be prayed at 2:30 p.m.

We invite you share a fond memory or sentiment of condolence on our website www.johnsonfuneral home.net.