16-year-old girl identified as victim in University subdivision shooting Published 5:44 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

A 16-year-old Lake Charles College Prep student has been identified as the person killed early Tuesday morning when shots were fired at a local high school graduation celebration.

Lake Charles Police told the American Press the shooting occurred just after midnight in the 500 block of Central Parkway, which is in the University subdivision.

In a Facebook posting made Wednesday morning Principal Freddie Harrison identified the student as McKenzie Rideau.

Email newsletter signup

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of one of our own, McKenzie Rideau, a beloved student whose presence touched every corner of our campus,” Harrison said in the post. “McKenzie was more than just a student, she was a light.”

Harrison said Rideau was a member of the school’s volleyball team and flag line.

She “brought energy, determination, and joy to every practice, every performance, and every moment in between,” Harrison said. “Her radiant smile and kind heart made it easy for others to feel seen, welcomed, and accepted.”

Harrison said Rideau had “a rare gift for making people feel like they belonged — always encouraging, always uplifting, always trying to help everyone fit in.”

He said her impact on the school’s community is “immeasurable.”

Sources told the American Press that the home where the shooting occurred was being rented for a graduation party for local seniors and that no adults were on the premises. Lt. Brenda Treadway said Rideau’s death has been labeled a homicide and anyone with information is asked to call the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311.